ABLE Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 53,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 50,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,032 shares of company stock worth $29,854,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $157.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

