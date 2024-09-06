Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of ASO opened at $53.81 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

