Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Trading 7.6% Higher

Aclara Resources Inc. (OTC:ARAAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Aclara Resources Trading Up 7.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

Aclara Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclara Resources Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth mineral resources in Chile. It has interests in the Penco Module property covering an area of 253,285 ha of mining rights comprising 28 exploitation concessions and 866 exploration concessions located in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, and Araucanía regions of Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclara Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclara Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.