Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Acme United were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACU. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acme United by 117.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Acme United by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acme United during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acme United by 71.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACU. Singular Research upgraded Acme United from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

Acme United Stock Performance

Shares of ACU stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Acme United had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Acme United Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acme United Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,149 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $128,731.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,290.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

