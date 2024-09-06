Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 281.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANL opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. Adlai Nortye has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

