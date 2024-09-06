Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $603.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $567.93 on Friday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $553.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.26. The firm has a market cap of $251.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

