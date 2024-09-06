AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 231,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 337,512 shares.The stock last traded at $189.32 and had previously closed at $194.04.

The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Baird R W raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $77,703.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,799.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,305. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,376,000 after acquiring an additional 179,395 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 132.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,511,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $275,367,000 after purchasing an additional 861,962 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 350,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 0.51.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.