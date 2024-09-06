AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Stock Price Down 3.5%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.09. 212,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,813,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $7.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.98.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. AEye had a negative net margin of 20,400.00% and a negative return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AEye stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.36% of AEye as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

