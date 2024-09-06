Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.37. Approximately 12,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 12,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

Affinity Bancshares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFBI. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.