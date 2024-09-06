Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.37. Approximately 12,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 12,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.
The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.51%.
Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.
