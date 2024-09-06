Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.48.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $116.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.52 and its 200-day moving average is $147.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total transaction of $16,990,441.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,861,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total transaction of $16,990,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,861,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 612,907 shares of company stock worth $91,473,471. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,646 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.