Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.48.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $116.16 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,907 shares of company stock worth $91,473,471 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

