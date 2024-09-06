Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Trading Up 1.5%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 24,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 21,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Company Profile
Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.
