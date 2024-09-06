Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA opened at $30.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 252.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

