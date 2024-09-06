Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up to $30.22

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.22, but opened at $30.84. Alcoa shares last traded at $31.14, with a volume of 500,099 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Alcoa Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 252.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

