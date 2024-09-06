Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Shares of AA opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $93,061,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,658,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,730,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Alcoa by 770.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alcoa by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,423 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

