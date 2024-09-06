Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Shares Gap Up to $229.85

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $229.85, but opened at $234.57. Alexander’s shares last traded at $232.00, with a volume of 2,491 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alexander’s from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Alexander's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALX

Alexander’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.13 and its 200-day moving average is $219.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a current ratio of 12.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is presently 86.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Alexander’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Alexander’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander’s by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

(Get Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.