Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Trading Up 10.3% After Dividend Announcement

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) traded up 10.3% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 214 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.81). 1,644,169 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 533% from the average session volume of 259,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194 ($2.55).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.30. Alfa Financial Software’s payout ratio is 1,250.00%.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

Alfa Financial Software Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 189.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 179.13. The firm has a market cap of £631.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,675.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Subscription, Software, and Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.