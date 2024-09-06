Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $185.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.26 and a 200-day moving average of $167.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a twelve month low of $105.85 and a twelve month high of $191.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $3,256,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

