Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.14.

ALNY stock opened at $251.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.84 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $287.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,148 shares of company stock worth $25,658,824 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

