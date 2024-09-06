Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 76.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 219.0% in the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 144,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,510,000 after purchasing an additional 99,229 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares in the company, valued at $339,160,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares in the company, valued at $339,160,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,532 shares of company stock worth $34,055,874. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.54. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

