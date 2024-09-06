Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 53,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 50,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.81.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,160,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,160,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,032 shares of company stock worth $29,854,224. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

