Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Sells $55,614.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $55,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,407.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $86.04 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $101.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 956.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 41.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

