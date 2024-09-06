Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,788 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,742,000 after buying an additional 919,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Altria Group by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,418,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,211,000 after buying an additional 805,051 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 415.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 984,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,935,000 after acquiring an additional 793,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,712.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 820,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,811,000 after acquiring an additional 775,681 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.36%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.