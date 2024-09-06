Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MO opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $54.95.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

