Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Shares Gap Up to $12.20

Shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $12.49. Alumis shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 1,064 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALMS. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alumis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Alumis Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($23.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($21.53). On average, analysts expect that Alumis Inc. will post -6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alumis

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Alumis in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alumis during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,376,000. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in Alumis in the 2nd quarter worth $4,123,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alumis in the second quarter valued at about $8,229,000. Finally, Yu Fan bought a new position in shares of Alumis during the second quarter valued at about $10,502,000.

About Alumis

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Further Reading

