Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. M&G Plc increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2,741.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 47,164,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,644,000 after acquiring an additional 45,504,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,438,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $47,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,604,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,946,000 after buying an additional 2,086,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,749,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Down 0.9 %

AMCR stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

