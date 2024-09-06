Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $2,357,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $85.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.45. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

