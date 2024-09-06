Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Up 3.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $40.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ameresco traded as high as $30.57 and last traded at $30.43. Approximately 15,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 502,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMRC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley raised Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at $49,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameresco by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 255,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 126,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

