American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,880 shares of the airline’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 72,252 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 147,319 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 34,636 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 181,643 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the airline’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.