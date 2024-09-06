American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $22.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Healthcare REIT traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 50336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AHR. JMP Securities increased their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,694,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,763,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,504,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

