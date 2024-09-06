American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

American International Group Stock Down 3.8 %

American International Group stock opened at $73.81 on Wednesday. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 303.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in American International Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

