American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 66.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 36.4% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $144.42 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $149.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Get Our Latest Report on American Water Works

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.