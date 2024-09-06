Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Shares Gap Down to $61.91

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.91, but opened at $58.00. Amphenol shares last traded at $59.97, with a volume of 2,856,665 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,473,608,000 after acquiring an additional 321,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,601,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,022 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after buying an additional 7,275,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

