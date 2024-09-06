AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.36

Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.36 and traded as high as $22.62. AMREP shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 1,040 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMREP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

AMREP Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 million, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 13.02%.

Insider Activity at AMREP

In related news, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $256,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 415,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,640,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $256,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 415,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,640,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 427,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,902,968.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,214 shares of company stock worth $659,029. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMREP during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,505,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AMREP by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of AMREP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Further Reading

