Analysts Offer Predictions for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.49). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.02) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARWR. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 152.95%. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,974 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,022,000 after acquiring an additional 333,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,451,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,093,000 after acquiring an additional 454,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

