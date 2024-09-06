Analysts Set AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Target Price at $13.80

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXGN. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.09 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.11. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

