Analysts Set CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target at $28.80

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNA. Stephens boosted their target price on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.78. CareDx has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. The firm had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,148,450.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,179.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $1,148,450.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,746.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,340 shares of company stock worth $3,025,415. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 137,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in CareDx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 126,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

