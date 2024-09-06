Analysts Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Target Price at $61.40

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CMC

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 68.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 65,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 82.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.