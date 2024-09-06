Analysts Set Expectations for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year. The consensus estimate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Separately, DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.23 million, a PE ratio of -61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $360.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

