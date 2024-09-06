Analysts Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Price Target at $154.93

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.93.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance
Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $162.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $162.92. The company has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intercontinental Exchange
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.