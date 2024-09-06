Analysts Set Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) PT at $25.61

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLL shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.30 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 20.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,248 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 40,826 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,484,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

