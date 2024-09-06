Analysts Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT at $37.91

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGNX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.21%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,193.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other REGENXBIO news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,641.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,193.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,279 shares of company stock valued at $875,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.