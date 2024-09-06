Analysts Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Target Price at $21.40

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

STOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $789.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 683.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,185,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,052,000 after buying an additional 1,488,371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 528.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 243,083 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 550.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,161,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 982,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,186,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

