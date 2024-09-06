Analysts Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) PT at C$5.81

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVI. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.42. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 80,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Also, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 67,400 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$337,006.74.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

