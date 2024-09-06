AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $50.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.30.

Several brokerages have commented on ANAB. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 273,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at $284,517,354. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other AnaptysBio news, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $45,162.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 273,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,517,354. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $449,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Algert Global LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 11.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,165,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,891 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 32.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 49.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $399,000.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 255.68% and a negative net margin of 558.25%. The business had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

