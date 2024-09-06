Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Andean Precious Metals in a research note issued on Monday, September 2nd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $1.70 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Andean Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Andean Precious Metals alerts:

Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of APM opened at C$1.00 on Thursday. Andean Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$1.11. The company has a market cap of C$149.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.02.

About Andean Precious Metals

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.