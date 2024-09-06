ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $318.33.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $309.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.66. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

