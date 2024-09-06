APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $52.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $57.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.81.

Get APA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. APA has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of APA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,335 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in APA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of APA by 131.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,358,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.