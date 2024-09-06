Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Up 1.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $236.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $225.48 and last traded at $223.87. Approximately 12,753,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 61,234,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.85.
AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Melius Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.62.
Get Our Latest Report on Apple
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,912,466,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,677,190,000 after buying an additional 2,096,360 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,702,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,531,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,981,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,160,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.