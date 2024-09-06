Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $106,000.

VYMI stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.009 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

